Two Sigma’s Perovic expects AI to drive more biotech innovation in 2023
- Advances in genomics, computing and automation generate biological data and insights for drugmakers, predicts partner at venture-capital firm
Dusan Perovic, a partner with venture-capital firm Two Sigma Ventures, predicts that artificial intelligence in 2023 will drive more innovation in the life-sciences industry, helping companies discover drugs faster and ultimately reducing risks for biotechnology investors.
Biotech had a tough time in 2022. Rising capital costs made fundraising difficult and many companies let workers go as drug-development efforts faltered.
AI can help companies build stronger pipelines, according to Mr. Perovic, whose firm has funded startups such as Verge Analytics Inc., better known as Verge Genomics, which applies AI to the search for neurological-disease treatments, and Terray Therapeutics Inc., which aims to speed drug discovery by pairing machine-learning capabilities with a large-scale experimentation platform.
Biotechs have used AI and machine learning for several years. But these tools are becoming more powerful now because of a growing accumulation of data that enables algorithms to be trained more effectively, according to Mr. Perovic.
Advances in areas such as lab automation, computing power and DNA sequencing are generating data that, with the help of AI, can lead to insights that aid drug discovery, he said.
“We now have tools that didn’t exist five years ago," Mr. Perovic said.
In July, for example, researchers from DeepMind Technologies, an Alphabet Inc. subsidiary that developed an AI system to predict protein structures, said they had predicted the structures of nearly all known proteins, an advance that promises to accelerate drug discovery.
Today, most experimental medicines fail. The hope is that companies will increasingly be able to use data science to predict which drugs will work and understand which will cause toxic, “off target" effects. That could lower the number of failures, Mr. Perovic said.
