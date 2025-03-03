Two tech executives face trial under a bribery law Trump has put on hold
SummaryJury selection in the case of two former Cognizant executives will start Monday, despite the president’s brake on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
President Trump has paused new investigations into foreign bribery after criticizing the law against it, but two former officials of a New Jersey professional services company are about to go on trial under the statute anyway.
