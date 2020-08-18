Two-wheeler makers aim for self-reliance by March

The second person cited above said localization of Chinese imports is a prime agenda for OEMs, and their tier-I vendors are reaching out to even smaller tier II and III suppliers to check their dependency on China. “The mandate is absolutely clear and purchase teams are working with an aggressive goal of figuring an alternative sourcing destination in the next three months. These sources could be Korean, Japanese or European, and sourcing options are being evaluated as some parts such as semi-conductors can’t be localized in three months. OEMs are also willing to bear the entire costs involved in the China derisking process as vendors operate on thin margins," said the person seeking anonymity.