Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Two-wheeler financing firm Bike Bazaar raises 170 cr in equity funding

Two-wheeler financing firm Bike Bazaar raises 170 cr in equity funding

With the latest capital infusion, Bike Bazaar has raised approximately 400 crore in equity funding since its inception.
2 min read . 03:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • Through this latest funding, the company plans a deeper penetration into rural markets and to further enhance marketplace business for the sale and purchase of 2-wheelers.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bike Bazaar, a two-wheeler financing firm, raised 170 crore in equity funding on Thursday. The fresh capital is part of its ongoing Series D fundraise, and is secured from a consortium led by Women's World Banking Asset Management (WAM), joining existing equity investors Elevar Equity and Faering Capital. Through this latest funding, the company plans a deeper penetration into rural markets and to further enhance marketplace business for the sale and purchase of 2-wheelers.

Bike Bazaar, a two-wheeler financing firm, raised 170 crore in equity funding on Thursday. The fresh capital is part of its ongoing Series D fundraise, and is secured from a consortium led by Women's World Banking Asset Management (WAM), joining existing equity investors Elevar Equity and Faering Capital. Through this latest funding, the company plans a deeper penetration into rural markets and to further enhance marketplace business for the sale and purchase of 2-wheelers.

With the latest capital infusion, Bike Bazaar has raised approximately 400 crore in equity funding since its inception. The company was founded in 2017.

With the latest capital infusion, Bike Bazaar has raised approximately 400 crore in equity funding since its inception. The company was founded in 2017.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In the last six months, Bike Bazaar has raised around 250 crore in debt financing from various banks and financial institutions.

Srinivas Kantheti, MD of Bike Bazaar said, "The Series D fundraise is primarily focused on cementing our position as a lifecycle services player in the two-wheeler segment," as reported by PTI.

Bike Bazaar is in motion to raise further capital. It is in advanced discussion with leading global investors to further raise 80 crore -- totaling the total Series D equity to around 250 crore.

Also, the company is said to be in talks with global electric vehicle focussed funds to raise about 200 - 250 crore for its two-wheeler EV financing, leasing, and services business.

For the Series D fundraise, Haitong India is acting as an exclusive advisor to the company.

Currently, Elevar continues to stay the largest stakeholder in the company.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Bike Bazaar is India's fastest growing two-wheeler life cycle company where a customer can buy, sell, exchange any two wheeler or avail finance for your vehicle.

It aims to provide a range of affordable solutions and hassle-free experiences along the two-wheeler lifecycle. These include financing to purchase new and pre-owned two-wheelers, access to green bikes, insurance, and a transparent marketplace for buying and selling preowned two-wheelers.

The company's proposition is founded on the principle of vehicle lifecycle management. The company plans to serve customers at various points of the vehicle lifecycle and build a long term relationships by offering multiple services. It has built a strong foundation through its lending business that addresses both used and new two-wheelers. This foundation has helped the company build traction amongst its customer base.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.