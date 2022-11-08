Tyson Foods CFO arrested after authorities say he fell asleep in wrong house4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 06:34 PM IST
John R. Tyson, great-grandson of firm’s founder, arrested over the weekend, local law-enforcement officials say
John R. Tyson, Tyson Foods Inc.’s chief financial officer and son of the meat giant’s chairman, was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he fell asleep in the wrong house.