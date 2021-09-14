In this role, Mande will handle the asset side of U GRO Capital and focus on deepening existing distribution channels, creating newer partnership and continue to scale UGRO’s business to achieve its mission of serving 1 million MSME customers and take 1% market share of outstanding credit to MSMEs in India by 2025.

According to the company, Mande brings 20 plus years of cross-functional banking experience with significant expertise in secured as well as unsecured retail assets. Prior to joining U GRO, Mande was CEO of M Capital, the lending arm of Mswipe, where he launched the lending business which has been operational since January 2021. He has managed a variety of retail asset products throughout his career – ranging from personal loans, business loans, loan against property (LAP), mortgages, consumer durables, CV/CE finance and two-wheeler finance, auto and MSME.

Shachindra Nath, executive chairman and managing director of U GRO Capital said, India’s SME financing market is at its inflection point wherein the data tripod of Goods and Service Tax (GST), banking and bureau would bring it to the levels of consumer financing in next few years.

“We have been resetting the management team which is nimble and agile, understands conventional underwriting but simultaneously has the ability to adopt to these changes which are happening in lending industry – we would be one of the largest fintech driven by its own balance sheet and collaboration with large banks and financial institution," said Nath.

