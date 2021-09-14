U GRO Capital appoints Amit Mande as chief revenue officer

According to the company, Mande brings 20 plus years of cross-functional banking experience with significant expertise in secured as well as unsecured retail assets. Prior to joining U GRO, Mande was CEO of M Capital, the lending arm of Mswipe, where he launched the lending business which has been operational since January 2021. He has managed a variety of retail asset products throughout his career – ranging from personal loans, business loans, loan against property (LAP), mortgages, consumer durables, CV/CE finance and two-wheeler finance, auto and MSME.