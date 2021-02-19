U GRO Capital, a small business lending fintech platform has recently launched ‘GRO Micro’ — a platform to support unorganised small businesses in non-metro cities. The new vertical will have 25 branches across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan. The company has announced that it hopes to serve 50,000 small businesses with 100 branches by the end of 2021-22, the company said in a statement

Under 'GRO Micro', the company will offer small ticket loans, secured against property, as well as unsecured loans to micro businesses. The aim is to help them in sustenance and stability in the post pandemic era and cater their business expansion needs.

Ugro Capital lends ₹50 lakh- ₹3 crore loans to eight sectors -- healthcare, education, chemicals, food processing /FMCG, hospitality, electrical equipment and components, auto components, light engineering and micro loans. It has disbursed ₹2,000 crore since its inception in April 2019 and has a live loan book or assets under management of ₹1,200 crore as of December 2020.

Shachindra Nath, executive chairman and managing director of U GRO Capital stated, “U GRO Capital is built on the philosophy of ‘solving the unsolved credit gap’ of small businesses. With the launch of ‘GRO Micro’ and expanding our physical network we have taken a significant step in our bid to reach out to the unserved and underserved small businesses."

"Under this initiative, we aim to reach out to over 5 lakh small businesses across 5 states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan to begin with. We intend to carry our experience from these locations and expand our network by a further 75 branches by the end of FY ’22. We are confident that this initiative will support the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ program," he added.

With GRO Micro, U GRO Capital now has an extensive network of 34 branches and presence in 8 states across India.

How to take a loan from U GRO Capital's GRO Micro

1) Small business owner has to apply for a business loan – assisted by a GRO Micro Sales Executive on its proprietary GRO+ App

2) He or she has to provide GST, ITR, bank statements/pass-book images as well as alternate data like trade bills (Pucca/ Kaccha), electricity bills etc.

3) Then the applicant will receive in-principle approval post credit-appraisal within a day of loan application

4) After that loan Agreement will be signed, and loan is disbursed in the customer’s bank account

