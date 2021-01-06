U GRO Capital seeks patent for its scorecard based underwriting model

The underwriting model generates credit score cards customised to suit the peculiarities and nuances of varied business enterprises. This is done by analysing the historical loan delinquency patterns and cash flow within each selected business segment. The model’s utility is not restricted to businesses, as it enables effective underwriting of individual borrowers, the company said. Further, it facilitates trade financing by providing assessment of downstream and upstream counterparties. Also, it provides a basis for revenue sharing in co-lending arrangements and helps estimate first loss guarantees in securitization of transactions by providing an assessment of the underlying pool.