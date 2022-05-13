UAE flag carrier Emirates seeks to employ Bitcoin as payment service: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As part of their strategy to connect with customers, the airline seeks to adopt advanced digital solutions like blockchain, metaverse, and cryptocurrency.
The United Arab Emirates one of the flag carriers, Emirates is planning to employ Bitcoin as a payment service, meanwhile, adding NFT collectibles for trading. As part of their strategy to connect with customers, the airline seeks to adopt advanced digital solutions like blockchain, metaverse, and cryptocurrency.
As per an Arab News report, Emirates will hire new staff for metaverse and non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, to develop applications to monitor customer needs, Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Ahmed Al-Redha told a media gathering at the Arabian Travel Market.
Al-Redha during the media address stated that NFTs and metaverse are two different applications and approaches. Also, he added that Emirates will seek to use the blockchain in tracking records of aircraft.
Further, with metaverse, Al-Redha mentioned that one will be able to transform their whole processes either be in operation, training, sales on the website, or even complete experience into a metaverse type application. More importantly, he believes metaverse will make it interactive.
Al-Redha stated that the airline intends to employ Bitcoin as a payment service while adding NFT collectibles for trading on the Emirates website.
Last month, in a statement, Emirates had said to soon launch NFTs and exciting experiences in the metaverse for its customers and employees.
The Dubai-based airline unveiled its plans to build signature brand experiences in the metaverse, alongside both collectible and utility-based NFTs. The first projects are already underway, with a launch anticipated in the coming months.