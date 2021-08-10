UAE residents from India no longer need to carry Covid jab report, says Emirates

United Arab Emirates residents flying in from India and five other countries are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry, Emirates airline announced on Tuesday. However, they would be required to produce COVID-19 PCR issued within 48 hours.

A Gulf News report said, all passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, provided they have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure.

Dubai visa holders must apply for a pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), it said.

As Emirates airline updated its travel rules for UAE residents flying in from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, COVID-19 vaccination certificate is no longer stated as a requirement for entry into Dubai, the report said.

“Only COVID-19 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.

“Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR rapid test 4 hours before the departure of their flight. Rapid antigen test will not be accepted. Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai," the report said.

As for Etihad -- the second flag carrier of the UAE, the vaccination certificate of receiving both doses from within the UAE is still a requirement according to their latest travel guidelines, the report said.

UAE nationals are exempted from these requirements but subject to COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, it said.

From 5 August, UAE lifted the ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries. As per National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority directive, Indians with a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated -- at least 14 days prior to the travel -- are included in the exempted category.

(With inputs from agencies)

