Home >Companies >News >UAE to invest $690 million in UK’s CityFibre as ruler visits

UAE to invest $690 million in UK’s CityFibre as ruler visits

A picture illustration shows US 100 dollar bank notes.
1 min read . 07:24 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The investment in the digital infrastructure group is part of a larger raising of capital by CityFibre, a statement from the office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

The United Arab Emirates will invest £500 million ($690 million) in U.K.-based CityFibre to roll out high-speed broadband, the U.K. government said on Wednesday, as the Gulf state’s de facto ruler visited London. 

The investment in the digital infrastructure group is part of a larger raising of capital by CityFibre, a statement from the office of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. During the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company will expand a Sovereign Investment Partnership agreed earlier this year.

The UAE said this month it was seeking comprehensive economic agreements with countries showing high potential for growth, including the U.K. post-Brexit. The UAE and U.K. will focus on investments across the U.K. in life sciences, technology, energy transition and infrastructure, the statement by Johnson’s office said. 

The two countries will also agree on a partnership to tackle illicit financial flows, it said, without giving details. 

