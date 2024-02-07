UAE wealth fund plans $4-5 billion in investments via India’s new finance hub
The regulatory authority for financial services at GIFT City has granted in-principle approval to ADIA to set up the fund
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the largest sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is setting up a $4-5 billion fund to invest in India through a tax-neutral finance hub in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.