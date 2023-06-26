UAE-based Lulu Group to invest ₹10,000 crore in India over 3 years2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:02 PM IST
UAE-based Lulu Group will invest a total of ₹10,000 crore in India over three years in different projects, said Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA on Monday
UAE-based Lulu Group is working on various Indian projects and will invest ₹10,000 crore in the country over the next three years. The UAE-based conglomerate has pumped up a total of ₹20,000 crore in India till now, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said on Monday.
