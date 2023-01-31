UAE’s IHC backs Adani FPO with $400 mn cheque3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:20 AM IST
IHC’s funding comes at a critical time as Adani tries to reinvigorate the offering after Hindenburg claimed the group committed accounting fraud
Adani Enterprises’ struggling ₹20,000 crore share sale received a surprise boost on Monday, with International Holding Co. (IHC), the investment firm of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, agreeing to invest $400 million in the company amid a $70 billion rout in Adani group stocks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×