Uber on Friday unveiled a ₹18.5 crore (USD 2.5 million) initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months.

''As India battles a fierce second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass vaccination is key to tackling the crisis. Today, we’re announcing an ₹18.5 crore ($2.5 million) initiative to compensate the first batch of 150,000 car, auto and moto drivers on the platform for time spent in getting their shots,'' the company said in a statement.

All drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for ₹400 for each of their two shots. Drivers who’re able to show they’ve been vaccinated before April 30 will also be able to claim the funds.

The vaccination drive is the latest addition to our COVID-19 response in India, the company said.

Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, Pavan Vaish, as quoted by PTI, said, "We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer."

In March this year, Uber pledged ₹10 crore worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine center.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.