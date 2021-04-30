OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Uber announces cash incentives for vaccinating 150,000 drivers

Uber on Friday unveiled a 18.5 crore (USD 2.5 million) initiative to get 150,000 drivers on its platform vaccinated over the next six months.

''As India battles a fierce second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass vaccination is key to tackling the crisis. Today, we’re announcing an 18.5 crore ($2.5 million) initiative to compensate the first batch of 150,000 car, auto and moto drivers on the platform for time spent in getting their shots,'' the company said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

All drivers showing valid digital vaccination certificates will be eligible for 400 for each of their two shots. Drivers who’re able to show they’ve been vaccinated before April 30 will also be able to claim the funds.

The vaccination drive is the latest addition to our COVID-19 response in India, the company said.

Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, Pavan Vaish, as quoted by PTI, said, "We will soon begin communicating this initiative to drivers across all our product lines, and encourage them to take up the offer."

In March this year, Uber pledged 10 crore worth of free rides to help people get to and from the nearest vaccine center.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout