Uber announces cash incentives for vaccinating 150,000 drivers

''As India battles a fierce second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, mass vaccination is key to tackling the crisis. Today, we’re announcing an ₹18.5 crore ($2.5 million) initiative to compensate the first batch of 150,000 car, auto and moto drivers on the platform for time spent in getting their shots,'' the company said in a statement.

