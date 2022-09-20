Uber asks its drivers in India to ensure seatbelts on back seats work

Uber has asked its Indian drivers to ensure backseat seatbelts in their vehicles
The direction came after traffic police in India started issuing fines for not using seatbelts in backseat
After the seven-member forensic team concluded that not wearing a rear seatbelt was one of the major reasons for the death of Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry, American mobility service provider, Uber has asked its drivers in India to ensure rear seatbelts in their vehicles are accessible to all the passengers.
Earlier on 4 September, Chairman of Tata Group Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car crash on Mumbai-Ahmadabad Highway and the forensic team investigating his accident informed that apart from the faulty design of the road, not wearing a seatbelt while sitting in the backseat also became fatal for the businessman.
The accident invoked a more sensitized push for road safety in India with Union Minister of Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari announcing strict usage of rear seatbelts. Traffic police in several areas of the country also warned and even issued challans for not wearing a rear seatbelt.
"To avoid any fines or complaints by riders, please ensure the seatbelts on the back seats are accessible and functional," Uber said in an advisory to its drivers on Tuesday.
The advisory also added that "if the belt is hidden under the seat cover, please remove the cover".
The company is also conducting surprise checks at airports to ensure compliance. According to news agency Reuters, Uber's competitor Ola also sent an advisory to drivers in recent weeks to enforce seatbelt rules. Ola is backed by SoftBank Group.
India already has rules for the usage of rear seatbelts, but most people don't use seatbelts in the backseat and even the traffic authorities did not care. There is a provision for a fine of 1,000 rupees for not using a seatbelt.
Even some car manufacturers do not give rear seatbelts in low-end cars. The Union Government instructed car manufacturers to ensure rear seatbelts with a warning alarm to enforce their use. The government also mandated six airbags in all cars.
More than 1.55 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in 2021 according to the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which is an increase of 17% from 2020. World Bank said last year that India had a death on its roads every four minutes.