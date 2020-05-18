Uber bets big on social distancing measures to reopen its services

BANGALORE : Cab aggregator Uber is betting big on social distancing norms to restart its services across the country, as government begins gradual relaxation of the nationwide lockdown.

Currently, taxis and autos including Ola and Uber are allowed to function in non-containment areas in the country as per the notification issued on 1 May by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA had said that districts will be split into three zones--Red, Orange, and Green--depending on the spread of covid-19 in each district. Red and Yellow zones will be treated as strict containment zones with very few relaxations on economic and commercial activities. While green zones—districts with no confirmed cased of covid-19 in the last 21 days—will have more relaxations, including permission to operate taxis and public transport buses at 50% capacity.

In a virtual press conference on Monday Uber said that its mobile app will be updated with covid-19 specific safety features and policies checklists for driver and riders, mask verification, and an option to cancel the ride available to both riders and drivers.

Uber said that an interactive checklist within the app makes it mandatory for users and drivers to wear a mask. The ride-hailing company will use a selfie feature to verify that Uber users are wearing a mask before taking a ride. Before drivers are able to start accepting trips, they will be asked to take a selfie with a mask on. Uber’s new technology will verify the driver is wearing a mask.

The company has also updated post-trip feedback mechanism and a new ride cancellation policy. Drivers and riders can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover, while the same cancellation policy is applicable to riders as well.

To allow for space between the driver and rider during an Uber ride, Uber has advised riders not to sit in the front seat. Only two riders will be allowed in a car and they will have to be seated in the rear seat.

“Over the last two months, our global tech and safety product teams have been hard at work building a new, product experience for riders and drivers. Today, as India eases its lockdown, it’s important we take all necessary precautions to help keep ourselves safe and to make the next trip safer for all. These new features and policies have been rolled out globally, and we will keep enhancing and revising them as needed to ensure a safer product experience for all," said Sachin Kansal, Global Senior Director of Product Management at Uber in a statement.

