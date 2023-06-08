No need to own a car, just borrow one for a trip! Uber is expanding its carshare platform4 min read 08 Jun 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Uber is expanding its Carshare service in North America, allowing users to borrow a car when they need one. The service will start in Boston and Toronto, with car owners setting their own daily and hourly pricing.
From waving at local black-and-yellow cabs to advancing into booking your own Uber in the comfort of your home, one would wonder what more is stored! How about, renting your car and earning money from them? That's exactly what American-based service/ride-hailing, Uber is aiming for. On Thursday, Uber announced that it is expanding its Carshare in North America which is their new product where users can borrow a car when they need one. This is expected to increase efficiency and contribute to more livable neighborhoods. However, this is not a new concept.
