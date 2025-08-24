Uber CEO calls Rapido a 'bigger rival' than Ola in Nikhil Kamath's podcast; Here's why

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that his company sees domestic player Rapido as a bigger rival than Ola, signaling a shift in the country’s competitive ride-hailing landscape.

In a teaser clip from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Khosrowshahi said Rapido has emerged as Uber’s “prime competition,” displacing Ola, which was once the market leader.

“Ola used to be our main competition, now the tougher competition in India is Rapido,” Khosrowshahi said in the podcast.

According to a research conducted by equity advisory firm Equentis, as of December 2024, Uber dominated the cab category with 50% market share, with Ola sitting at 34% and Rapido at 14%, reported Mint in May.

Rapido’s growing presence in India Bengaluru-based Rapido was co-founded in 2015 by three entrepreneurs — Pavan Guntupalli, Aravind Sanka, and Rishikesh SR. It initially focused on bike taxis but has since expanded to include auto-rickshaw and cab services.

Currently, the platform operates in over 100 cities across India. However the ride hailing platform plans to double its presence from the existing 120 cities to expanding its presence in over 500 cities by the end of the year, Mint reported in May.

Rapido's last fundraise was a $30 million investment led by Dutch investment firm Prosus. Last year, the company raised $200 million which was led by WestBridge Capital with participation from investment firms such as Nexus Venture Partners, Invus, Think Investments, Konark Trust and MMPL Trust. After that round of fundraise, the valuation of the company jumped to $1.1 billion, making it a unicorn, which refers to a startup with a billion-dollar valuation, the news report said.

Ola's performance Although Ola consumer's parent company, ANI Technologies is not a listed company, it's electric subsidiary Ola Electric is listed on both exchanges, NSE and BSE.

Much of Ola’s attention has gradually shifted towards its EV arm, Ola Electric, which went public in 2024. The arm's loss in Q1 of FY26 widened to ₹428 crore from ₹347 crore during the same period a year ago.