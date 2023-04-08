Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi moonlighted as an Uber driver for months - Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:53 PM IST
Having spent months moonlighting as a driver with his own company Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is now leading one of the organisation's biggest makeovers since its inception in 2009.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi assumed a new persona in September last year, moonlighting as a driver with his own company. Under an initiative code-named Project Boomerang, ‘Dave K’ ferried riders across San Francisco in a newly purchased second hand gray Tesla Model Y. And as Uber's top executives battled rush-hour traffic and rude remarks from passengers, they came to realise that drivers’ complaints were valid.
