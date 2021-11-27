Uber CFO focuses on revenue growth after hitting profitability milestone

As it works to regain ground lost during the onset of the pandemic, the company expects some increases in head count over time, but those will be limited, Mr. Chai said. Uber had 24,700 employees in the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 21,600 a year earlier. Drivers aren’t classified as employees, so they aren’t included in the tally. About 800 people work in finance, up from around 500 when Mr. Chai took over the finance function.