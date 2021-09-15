OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Uber chief technical officer to step down: Report

Uber Chief Technology Officer Sukumar Rathnam is stepping down as the company's head of engineering, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rathnam had been increasingly at odds with the company's chief product officer Sundeep Jain, according to the report. Rathnam joined Uber about a year ago.

His resignation could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

 

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout