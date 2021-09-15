Uber chief technical officer to step down: Report

Uber chief technical officer to step down: Report1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
Uber Chief Technology Officer Sukumar Rathnam is stepping down as the company's head of engineering, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Rathnam had been increasingly at odds with the company's chief product officer Sundeep Jain, according to the report. Rathnam joined Uber about a year ago.
His resignation could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.
