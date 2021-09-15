Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Uber chief technical officer to step down: Report

Uber chief technical officer to step down: Report

Sukumar Rathnam is stepping down as the company's head of engineering
1 min read . 05:56 AM IST Livemint

Rathnam had been increasingly at odds with the company's chief product officer Sundeep Jain

Uber Chief Technology Officer Sukumar Rathnam is stepping down as the company's head of engineering, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rathnam had been increasingly at odds with the company's chief product officer Sundeep Jain, according to the report. Rathnam joined Uber about a year ago.

His resignation could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

 

 

 

