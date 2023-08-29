Uber completes 10 years in India, says drivers earned over ₹50,000 crore

Uber completes 10 years in India, says drivers earned over ₹50,000 crore1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Uber completes 10 years in India, operates in over 125 cities, helped drivers earn over ₹50,000 crores, introduced cash payments and regional language support, and has revolutionized travel in India.
Ride-hailing service Uber has completed 10 years in India starting its journey from just a few cities in 2013 and now operates in over 125 cities across the country.
