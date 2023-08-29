Uber completes 10 years in India, says drivers earned over ₹50,000 crore

Ride-hailing service Uber has completed 10 years in India starting its journey from just a few cities in 2013 and now operates in over 125 cities across the country.

According to a release by Uber, the popular app allows millions of users to book rides within minutes while helping 800,000 drivers earn a sustainable income. The company noted that a lot of India-first innovations have been introduced in the last years including introduction of cash payments, regional language support and the implementation of several safety features.

Uber has helped 30 lakh drivers in India earn a cumulative amount of over ₹50,000 crores through its platform since 2013 which has facilitated around 300 crore trips. The company says its drivers have driven over 3,300 kilometeres in the last ten years which is equivalent to travelling from Earth to Moon around 86,000 times.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh speaking about the company's 10-year journey said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade."

What do users in India like about Uber?

According to a survey released by Uber, 30 percent of the respondents said that mobility offered through multiple modes is the single most loved aspect of Uber. Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries was second the most loved reason while freeing up time during commute was the third.

Notably, 79 percent of the people asked said that they totally or frequently depend on Uber for their nightlife plans that involve drinking.

Moreover, 90 percent of the respondents say that the ride-hailing app has revolutionized the way they travel in India while 72 percent said noted that the availability of ride-sharing options has made them re-evaluate purchasing a personal vehicle.