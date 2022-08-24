Uber created economic value of ₹44,600 crore for India in 2021: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:03 PM IST
According to a report commissioned by Uber, the company created ₹44,600 crore for Indian economy in 2021
According to a report commissioned by Uber, the company created ₹44,600 crore for Indian economy in 2021
Listen to this article
A report commissioned by ride hailing app Uber on Wednesday stated that Uber has created an economic value of ₹44,600 crore for the Indian economy in 2021.