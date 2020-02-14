Uber drivers can now make extra money from vehicle ads

Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Uber India SA, in partnership with advertising agency CASHurDrive Marketing, will provide more income opportunities to its drivers across India by allowing out-of-home advertisements on cabs, both companies said on Friday.

As part of the partnership, Uber drivers in more than 30 cities can connect with CASHurDrive for transit advertising on cabs in form of car body wraps and in-car branding. According to Uber, this will create a new source of revenue for the drivers, but the ride-hailing giant did not mention details on the pay-out per ad.

"As an extension of our commitment to drivers, we are delighted to announce our partnership with CASHurDrive that will help drivers with an additional source of revenue. We hope our driver partners will utilise this opportunity and benefit from it. Drivers are pivotal to our business, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance drivers’ earning power and help them get the most of their time on the road," said Pavan Vaish, head of central operations, Uber India SA.

“We are delighted to partner with Uber, and bring about new prospects to the transit OOH Advertising. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial partnership, while also providing unconventional advertising support to increase revenues of drivers", said Raghu Khanna, chief executive of CASHurDRIVE.

CASHurDRIVE provides transit advertising as well as other formats of public ad formats such as campaign drives, product activation, sampling and roadshows using on-road vehicles to its clients.



