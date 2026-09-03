Uber faces backlash over ‘Parcel Mini 3W’ service, use of passenger autos for goods delivery in Bengaluru: Report

Uber is facing backlash ever since it launched a ‘Parcel Mini 3W’ service in Bengaluru. This new intra-city delivery service allows passenger autos in addition to other three-wheeler cargo vehicles to be used for goods delivery, Deccan Herald reported. However, Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 does not permit such use case.

As per the legal framework governing road transport, passenger auto-rickshaws are registered as contract carriages. The regulations suggest that these three wheelers can carry up to three passengers and their personal luggage and it is illegal to use them for transport of bulky, heavy packages or other goods delivery in the state.

Uber isn't the first aggregator to take advantage of loopholes in the law. Previously, Rapido and Porter also introduced similar services in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Gig workers threatened to launch a protest next week if the aggregator fails to take down this service.

Nonda Chalakara Vedike president Raju N said, “Earlier, Ola also used to do it. Everyone knows it is an illegal service; the Transport Department is also aware of it. When we protested against this issue in June, transport officials met us and assured us that the ratter would be taken care of. But it has all been false promises.”

Public outcry over use of passenger vehicles for goods delivery Gig workers' resentment isn't new, few months ago, on 24 June they launched a protest against Porter, which started onboarding dedicated passenger autos for goods delivery. They also objected to display of advertisements on autos, among other issues.

"We are giving the Transport Department about a week to sort out this matter. Otherwise, we will nab passenger autos carrying goods and bring them to the Transport Commissioner's office,' the news outlet quoted Raju as saying.

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According to an official from one of the aggregator platforms, the department had held a meeting and issued a show-cause notice, but had not directed platforms to stop the service. The official added, "They only asked us for an explanation. The notice did not ask us to stop the service. If the service is to be stopped then it must be stopped across all platforms," as reported by Deccan Herald.

Transport commissioner blames loopholes in aggregator policy over inaction In an interview with the news outlet, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement, South), MP Omkareshwari, blamed loopholes in the state's aggregator policy and rules and said the Transport Department has been unable to address the issue.