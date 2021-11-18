Ride sharing platform Uber on Thursday announced it has launched its services in Warangal in Telangana, marking the company's expansion to 100 cities across India.

Uber was launched in India in 2013, and quickly became the ride-sharing platform of choice by offering convenient, affordable and safe ways to get from point A to point B. Since then, we have served nearly 95 million riders and drivers, till date.

Since its launch, Uber continue to launch industry-first products like Rentals, UberConnect, Auto, Moto and features such as driver tipping, 24*7 Safety Helpline, Call Anonymisation, and many more. India represents a tremendous opportunity for Uber. With the popularity of two and three-wheeled products at affordable price points, the company has a goal of expanding to 200 cities.

Congratulating us on this milestone, K. T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana, said, “We thank Uber for launching this critical ride-sharing service for the residents of Warangal. Easy and smart mobility solutions are at the heart of building smart cities and public, private collaborations such as this can go a long way in building efficient connectivity between the three urban cities of Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal as well as providing first and last mile connectivity to the railway stations and airport."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.