Uber hits its 100th city milestone in India with launch in Telangana's Warangal

Congratulating us on this milestone, K. T. Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana, said, “We thank Uber for launching this critical ride-sharing service for the residents of Warangal. Easy and smart mobility solutions are at the heart of building smart cities and public, private collaborations such as this can go a long way in building efficient connectivity between the three urban cities of Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal as well as providing first and last mile connectivity to the railway stations and airport."