Uber pays idle drivers to train its AI
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 20 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
Uber has about 1.4 million driver-partners in India and is monetising their idle time. Platforms with physical touchpoints—fleets, IoT devices, connected vehicles—benefit from such idle time to generate precious labelled data that can be used to train internal AI models or sold to third parties.
Idle Uber drivers in India can now earn extra income by AI-linked data labelling and annotation within the app as the ride-hailing firm monetizes its gig workforce to collect data that will help improve its services and could also be sold to others, according to two people familiar with the matter.
