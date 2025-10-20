Uber pays idle drivers to train its AI

“The most common model, especially in pilots, is to pay workers flat per-task rates. Cash remains the preferred form of incentive, as drivers view it as tangible income rather than a perk," said one of the people cited above. Payouts typically range from ₹10– ₹50 for annotation tasks and ₹5– ₹20 for uploading photos, often calculated on a per-minute or per-click basis. These are sometimes bundled into a driver’s weekly earnings along with ride or delivery income.