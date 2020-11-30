Uber India on course to expand across 200 cities: Prabhjeet Singh

It will not be a Uber standalone as we recognize that this is a joint accountability and all of us will have to come together in a very meaningful way. We have partnered with Lithium to deploy over 1,000 EVs across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Recently, we have also rolled out hundreds of e-rickshaws in Delhi NCR and Greater Kolkata for first and last mile connectivity. As of now, we plan to have approximately 3,000 EVs and E-Ricks (across two, three and four wheelers) on our platform by the end of 2021.