Uber introduces cash-out feature for drivers in the wake of COVID-19

Uber has recently launched an on demand cash-out feature for drivers across moto, auto and cars, the ride-hailing company said. The aim is to help eligible drivers cash out their earnings any day of the week, once they’ve earned a minimum amount of ₹200, the company said.

"To help drivers in these challenging times, we’ve rolled-out an ‘on demand cash-out feature’ which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs," said Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA.

"Drivers on the Uber platform have always gone the extra mile for us, and we will continue to appreciate their hard work by making driving with Uber a more rewarding experience for them," he further added.

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, the ride-hailing giant has launched several initiatives to help the drivers. The company has recently unveiled Uber Car ewhich helps thousands of drivers get easy access to life insurance, family health insurance, free medical consultations through DocsApp, micro-loan(s), etc. "During the lockdown, the Uber Care Driver Fund disbursed grants to approximately 100,000 drivers," the company mentioned.

It also introduced several new safety measures such as a mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers. The cancellation policy has also been updated, following the COVID-19 outbreak. Uber distributed over 3 million masks and 400,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to its drivers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via