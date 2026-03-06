Uber is entering intercity bus ticketing in India by integrating ixigo-owned AbhiBus into its app, marking a shift from its usual model of offering transport services where it has greater control over supply, such as cars and other on-demand ride formats.
Uber eyes $13 billion intercity travel market with AbhiBus tie-up
SummaryChallenging redBus’s dominance, Uber has integrated AbhiBus into its app to capture the under-penetrated intercity travel market without the cost of a full-stack rollout.
