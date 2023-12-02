Uber, Jabil, and Builders FirstSource set to join S&P 500
The new additions will join the index prior to the market opening on December 18, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release late Friday.
Uber Technologies Inc. has been added to the S&P 500 Index, after reporting two straight quarters of operating profits that have fueled a big rally in the ride-sharing company this year. Jabil Inc. and Builders FirstSource Inc. are set to join too.
