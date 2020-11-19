Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Uber launches 500 e-rickshaws in Greater Kolkata
1 min read . 05:46 PM IST PTI

  • Riders from Howrah, Barasat, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat and Salt Lake will be able to book the e-rickshaws on the Uber app
  • The launch is in line with Uber's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100% emission-free by 2040

Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday announced that it will deploy 500 e-rickshaws, the first three-wheeler micro mobility product on its platform, in Greater Kolkata.

Riders from Howrah, Barasat, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat and Salt Lake will be able to book the e-rickshaws on the Uber app from Thursday, a statement said.

In the first month, 100 e-rickshaws will be available and the rest will be done in phases.

Earlier this month, Uber deployed 100 e-rickshaws in Delhi, and it had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micromobility options in Bengaluru in 2019.

The launch is in line with Uber's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100% emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

