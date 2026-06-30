Uber launches in-app ride video recording, ambulance feature in India; Nitin Gadkari lauds road safety push

Uber India said on Tuesday that it has introduced ‘Record My Ride, an industry-first feature that enables drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video within the Uber application on their own phones during trips. Additionally, Uber announced the integration of ambulance assistance directly into its platform, partnering with medical logistics provider Dial 4242.

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The new launches build on Uber's continued leadership in safety innovation in recent years, with industry-first features such as Audio Recording, Women Rider Preference, Helmet Selfie Verification and Seatbelt Reminders, alongside a suite of other technology-led and human interventions designed to improve safety and accountability on every trip.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the 'Record My Ride' feature in Uber India? ⌵ The 'Record My Ride' feature allows Uber drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video on their phones during trips if they feel unsafe, enhancing safety and privacy. 2 How does Uber's ambulance assistance feature work? ⌵ Uber's ambulance assistance feature, in partnership with Dial 4242, enables riders and drivers to quickly request medical support following an accident directly through the Uber app. 3 Why is Uber focusing on safety innovations in India? ⌵ Uber aims to raise safety standards in the ride-hailing industry, believing that safety innovations should become the baseline expectation rather than just a differentiator. 4 How does Uber ensure the privacy of recorded rides? ⌵ Recorded videos using the 'Record My Ride' feature are encrypted, and only the driver can access them if submitted as part of a safety report, ensuring strong privacy protections. 5 What additional safety features does Uber provide for drivers and riders? ⌵ Uber offers features like 'Don't Type & Drive,' customizable trip-verification PINs, RideCheck, and a 24x7 Safety Line to enhance safety for both drivers and riders.

The new announcements were made during Uber Surakshit: Safety Never Stops , Uber India's flagship safety conference held at a Central Delhi hotel on Tuesday. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways was the chief guest of the occasion also attended by Prabhjeet Singh, the outgoing President Uber India and South Asia.

"What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That's exactly how safety should evolve. Our belief is simple: safety innovation should become the industry's baseline, not remain a differentiator. Our industry-first safety features and partnerships highlight our commitment to continually raise the bar. As expectations evolve, we hope the industry will rise up to meet them,” Sooraj Nair, Head - Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia said on the occasion.

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Beyond technology, Uber continues to invest in partnerships and programmes that promote safer mobility, it said in a press statement later. The company has been a proud partner to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan using its platform to spread awareness on prioritising safety over speed, while continuing to strengthen safety for drivers and build dedicated experiences for families through products such as Uber for Teens and Uber for Seniors.

"Following traffic rules, wearing seat belts and helmets, sound simple but play a big role in reducing fatalities in road accidents. Technology can play an important role in spreading awareness and making our roads safer. I appreciate Uber's continued partnership on Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan and its efforts to introduce innovations that promote safer road behaviour and improve support during emergencies,” Gadkari said on the occasion.

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Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, tests out Uber safety features at the Uber Surakshit: Safety Never Stops event in New Delhi, India, on June 30, 2026

The Minister also pitched that private players in the transport business should incentivize those following traffic norms. He also highlighted the alarmingly high causalities during road accidents in India.

The new Uber Safety Measures ● Record My Ride: Drivers can now securely record encrypted in-cab video using their own phones within the Uber app if they feel unsafe during a trip. The recording remains compliant with applicable laws, encrypted, meaning neither the driver nor Uber can access them and is only accessible if the driver chooses to submit it as part of a safety report, ensuring strong privacy protections.

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● Ambulance Assistance: In partnership with Dial 4242, Uber has introduced Ambulance Assistance to help riders and drivers quickly request medical support following an accident during a trip on the platform. The feature is available through Uber's existing 24x7 Safety Line.

● Don't Type & Drive: To mitigate distracted driving, the Uber driver app will restrict manual typing functionalities while the vehicle is in motion, prompting drivers to pull over safely before responding to messages.

● Set Your Own PIN: Riders can now manually customize, manage, and mandate their own unique trip- verification PINs, ensuring full control over the trip validation process.

What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That's exactly how safety should evolve.

Alongside these new features, Uber continues to offer a range of safety features that have helped shape the expectations of ride-hailing experience over the years. Features such as RideCheck, 24x7 Safety Line, Safety Preferences, Phone and Address Anonymisation, continue to support riders and drivers before, during and after every trip, the company said in a statement.

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“Many of these innovations were first introduced by Uber and have since become part of what riders increasingly expect from mobility platforms. These initiatives reinforce Uber’s dedication to enhanced safety through use of technology and collaboration with experts,” it said.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.