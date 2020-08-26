Bengaluru: Cab hailing platform Uber has launched a long-term auto-rickshaw rental service that allows riders to book an auto and its driver for long hours with an option to make multiple stops. The service was first piloted in Bengaluru in July and is now also available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

The San Francisco-based cab aggregator earlier said that its core mobility business has seen some demand recovery among affordable products such as Uber Auto and Uber Moto (two-wheeler taxis). It now hopes to enhance rider experience by offering auto-rickshaw rentals in a flexible manner, similar to full-day cab rental packages offered by other online travel aggregators (OTAs) such as MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, and Gozocabs.

Long-term auto rickshaw rentals will prove useful to people when they need to run many errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.

The service is available to riders at a price point of Rs169 for every hour or a 10 km range for the same price. Users have an option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours.

“Autos are one of the most popular modes of transport for Indians and we want to provide riders the ultimate convenience and flexibility on their favourite mode, all at affordable prices. This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers. All rides will conform to health guidelines and also provide the highest possible safety standards," said Nitish Bhushan, head of marketplace and categories, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber’s entry into full-day auto rentals comes even as the mobility segment has been recovering from a sharp decline in demand, especially for daily commute options such as shared cab rides.

Mint reported on 27 July that Uber has been stepping up last-mile logistics service especially across both businesses to customer and customer to customer use cases, similar to exiting services such as Dunzo and Swiggy GO. In April, Uber had launched three new India-focused logistics products to support fragmented logistics networks of both retail chains and e-commerce firms.

During a recent analyst call, Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said that the firm’s unit economics in markets such as India “are improving" after it hived off its food delivery business to Zomato in January.

