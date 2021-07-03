Uber, Lyft sweeten job perks amid driver shortage, lofty fares

One of the perks Uber plans to offer are free learning programs for drivers, Ms. Chang said, without offering much in the way of specifics. The training could equip drivers that run their own businesses with better tools and resources and help immigrants seek other opportunities, she said, adding that many refugees take to driving Uber when they land in the U.S. While helping drivers with other employment may seem counterintuitive, it could serve as a recruiting tool because most of them work part-time anyway.