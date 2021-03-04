Pledging to support the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive, Uber on Thursday has offered free rides worth ₹10 crore that can be availed by Covid-19 vaccine candidates to reach their nearest vaccination centre, a company release said.

The people above 60 and those in the age group 45 and above with comorbidities will be inoculated in the second phase of the vaccination drive that started on March 1.

Here's how you can claim a free ride:

1) Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’

2) Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom

3) Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users, in 35 cities, and across all our Products

4) Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Authorised vaccination centre in a Govt. or Private hospital and the return trip.

5) Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

6) Confirm your trip

The value of each free ride will be maximum of ₹150 and a rider is entitled to maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination center. The final fare displayed before confirming the trip will be inclusive of the discount.





Speaking about the ongoing discussion about the partnership, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Govt. of India said, “Uber’s commitment to offer free rides worth ₹10 crores to help citizens travel to and from the vaccine hubs is praiseworthy as it will facilitate safe mobility options for vulnerable citizens.

"In India’s fight against COVID-19, public-private partnerships will play a critical role in removing barriers to vaccine access and helping people stay safe. From the start of the pandemic, Uber has acted as a responsible corporate citizen by helping transport frontline healthcare workers and in delivering essential supplies to citizen’s homes. We look forward to working with Uber in helping our cities move again.’’

Meanwhile, Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said, “We feel privileged to support the government’s tireless efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safe and timely transport options for the most vulnerable sections of our population."













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via