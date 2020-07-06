Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 billion all-stock deal
The acquisition comes on the heels of Uber’s failed bid to acquire publicly traded GrubHub Inc

Uber, Postmates agree on $2.65 billion all-stock deal

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Bloomberg

The deal would help Uber gain ground against privately-held DoorDash

Uber Technologies Inc.’s board of directors has approved a $2.65 billion acquisition of food delivery rival Postmates Inc. in an all-stock deal, expected to be announced as soon as Monday morning in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber's head of food delivery, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, is expected to continue to run Uber's combined delivery business, according to a person who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal. The acquisition comes on the heels of Uber's failed bid to acquire publicly traded GrubHub Inc., which was scooped up by Europe's Just Eat Takeaway for $7.3 billion.

Uber’s head of food delivery, Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, is expected to continue to run Uber’s combined delivery business, according to a person who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal. The acquisition comes on the heels of Uber’s failed bid to acquire publicly traded GrubHub Inc., which was scooped up by Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway for $7.3 billion.

Representatives for Uber and Postmates declined to comment.

The deal would help Uber gain ground against privately-held DoorDash, which is the market leader in U.S. food delivery. While Postmates hasn't kept apace with DoorDash, it established a strong position in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, both of which could be valuable to Uber Eats.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Representatives for Uber and Postmates declined to comment.

The deal would help Uber gain ground against privately-held DoorDash, which is the market leader in U.S. food delivery. While Postmates hasn’t kept apace with DoorDash, it established a strong position in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, both of which could be valuable to Uber Eats.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

