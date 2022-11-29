Uber rides in India will now notify riders if driver takes ‘unexpected routes’1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 09:15 PM IST
- The company claims that its live support helpline will be available to riders for up to 30 minutes after a trip has ended
Uber on Tuesday launched a number of new safety features for riders in India, months after publishing an audit report where the company claimed to have made an economic impact worth ₹446 billion last year. The safety features align with a recent push from the central government to have four-wheeler passengers compulsorily use seat belts in the rear seats as well. Alongside, Uber claims that its app will henceforth serve notifications to its riders, if a driver takes an ‘unexpected route’ during a trip.