Uber rolls out audio recording, women rider preference, SOS button in India to boost ride safety. Check out new features

  • Uber India has introduced a series of safety features aimed at enhancing security for both riders and drivers, particularly focusing on women.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Uber India has enhanced ride safety. The new features include audio recording during rides, a women rider preference option, customisable safety settings, and an SOS button.
Uber India has enhanced ride safety. The new features include audio recording during rides, a women rider preference option, customisable safety settings, and an SOS button.

Uber India has introduced a range of safety enhancements aimed at improving security for both drivers and passengers, particularly for women.

The new features include audio recording during rides, a women rider preference option, customisable safety settings, and an SOS button.

The audio recording feature allows both riders and drivers to record conversations if they feel unsafe during the trip. The recordings are encrypted, stored securely, and can only be accessed by Uber if submitted as part of a safety report. This feature complies with India's one-party consent law and is available nationwide.

Also Read | ‘Uber One’ subscription service launched in India: Monthly plans, benefits, more

The women rider preference option enables women drivers to choose only female passengers. This feature, based on feedback from women drivers, has been especially beneficial during late hours, providing a safer environment. Uber has already completed over 21,000 trips using this feature. The company aims to onboard more female drivers, as women currently make up just 2 per cent of its driver base in India.

Also Read | Uber allows drivers to record audio during trips, brings special feature for fem

FTC Investigates Uber One Subscription Program

In another development, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Uber Technologies over potential violations of consumer protection laws related to its Uber One subscription service. The FTC is examining the enrollment and cancellation processes of the programme, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg. The investigation, which began earlier this year, follows concerns about subscription terms.

Uber One offers subscribers discounts on rides and delivery services for an annual fee. The service currently has about 25 million members.

Uber confirmed that it is cooperating with the FTC and addressing questions regarding its cancellation policies. "We will continue to answer any questions the FTC may have about our cancellation policies," said Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen. “Uber One members can easily cancel their membership in the app — in fact, the majority of those cancellations take 20 seconds or less.”

Also Read | Finmin to review efficacy of windfall tax on crude oil and fuel exports

The FTC has declined to comment on the matter.

The investigation comes as part of the FTC's broader efforts to protect consumers from misleading subscription terms. In recent years, the agency has targeted companies like Amazon and Adobe for making it difficult to cancel subscriptions.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsUber rolls out audio recording, women rider preference, SOS button in India to boost ride safety. Check out new features

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    563.85
    03:10 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (7.65%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,164.35
    03:10 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -35.4 (-2.95%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.65
    03:10 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.3 (-0.94%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.00
    03:10 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    38.65 (1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    238.20
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    8.2 (3.57%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    550.00
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    6.45 (1.19%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,875.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    18.95 (0.39%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,461.15
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2 (-0.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,020.35
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -452.45 (-6.99%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,437.25
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-4.53%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    800.55
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -34.75 (-4.16%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,521.70
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -64.75 (-4.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    02:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.40
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    21.65 (7.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    564.60
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.8 (7.79%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,600.05
    03:00 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    210.75 (6.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.