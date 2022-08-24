Uber says no plan to revamp mobility biz3 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 12:06 AM IST
In mobility biz, we continue to double down, especially those categories that are India-first, like rentals and inter-city vehicles
In mobility biz, we continue to double down, especially those categories that are India-first, like rentals and inter-city vehicles
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Uber has no plan to exit or reorganize its India mobility business, the US-based ride-hailing giant’s India and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh said, amid speculation that it is looking to transfer ownership of its India operations. Edited excerpts from an interview: