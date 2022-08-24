Uber has no plans to quit mobility business, says India head

India is a very large and under-penetrated market for ride- hailing, with only 0.5% of the population using the service. We are committed to our success here and will build for multiple decades from this point on. We are in it to win it for the long term. For a large part of our history in the Indian market, we were only in the car-hailing business, which means we could only serve a small segment of the market. Not everybody in India travels by air-conditioned cars. In fact, the majority of Indians travel by buses, three-wheelers and two-wheelers, and therefore, recognizing how important India is for us, we have started diversifying into these categories. By bringing the price down through these segments, we open up the addressable market to a much larger segment of the population. And thereby, we see that it is actually a coherent strategy. We want to serve a larger part of India. Now that we have a more diversified product portfolio, we are also expanding into more cities. I don’t see the lack of delivery business affecting our mobility business in any way. We have a razor-sharp strategy within the mobility segments. We are operating at multiple price points, from $1-20. We are creating a price ladder focused on building viable, sustainable businesses on each of these.