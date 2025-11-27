Uber India value surges amid battle with Ola, Rapido
Summary
Shares of Uber India Systems were valued by the parent at ₹2022.85 apiece in a November funding, a 41% rise from May 2023.
BENGALURU : The Indian unit of US-based Uber Technologies Inc. has seen the value of its privately held shares surge by more than 40% in the last two years as it cemented its position as India’s largest cab aggregator, ahead of Ola Consumer and Rapido.
