Uber spam emails: Australia hits company with AUS$412,500 fine for breaking laws
Uber was found to have violated anti-spam laws by blasting 2 million unsolicited emails in January, including 500,000 which were sent to recipients who had opted out of marketing emails
Australia's communications watchdog, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), has imposed a fine of Aus$412,500 ($260,000) on Uber for sending in excess of two million emails to customers, violating anti-spam laws, AFP reported.
