Uber spam emails: Australia hits company with AUS$412,500 fine for breaking laws

Uber was found to have violated anti-spam laws by blasting 2 million unsolicited emails in January, including 500,000 which were sent to recipients who had opted out of marketing emails

Australia's communications watchdog, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), has imposed a fine of Aus$412,500 ($260,000) on Uber for sending in excess of two million emails to customers, violating anti-spam laws, AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The emails, promoting an alcohol home delivery service, were dispatched on a single day in January. They also did not provide customers with an option to unsubscribe. Moreover, more than 500,000 of these emails reached recipients who had previously expressed their desire not to receive marketing emails.

In response to these violations, Uber received a fine of Aus$412,500 (equivalent to US$260,000).

The Law According to Australian law, businesses are prohibited from sending marketing emails without the explicit consent of customers. Moreover, these emails must include a clear option for recipients to unsubscribe.

Nerida O'Loughlin, the chair of ACMA, described Uber's actions as an "avoidable error." She emphasised the importance of respecting customers' preferences, noting that they are becoming increasingly frustrated when their wishes are disregarded.

Uber issued an apology, acknowledging their error in sending these marketing emails. A spokesperson for the company informed AFP that they had made a mistake in this regard.

Over the past 18 months, businesses in Australia have collectively paid more than Aus$11 million in fines for breaching spam and telemarketing laws, as reported by ACMA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

